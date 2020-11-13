Loading articles...

Africa Oil: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 5:44 pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $21.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 77 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 96 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOIFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOIFF

The Associated Press

