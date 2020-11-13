Loading articles...

14-year-old boy in life-threatening condition after falling through a skylight

Last Updated Nov 13, 2020 at 6:46 pm EST

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

A 14-year-old boy has serious injuries after falling through a skylight at a North York high school.

Police responded to a call at Victoria Park Collegiate in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwood Village Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The boy has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition via emergency run.

More details to come.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB DVP app. Lawrence. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:08 PM
Mostly cloudy as the sun starts setting across the GTA. We are seeing a few locations where the sun is trying to pe…
Latest Weather
Read more