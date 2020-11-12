XCel Brands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Thursday reported a loss of $434,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $7.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $1.72.

