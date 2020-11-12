Loading articles...

US consumer prices unchanged in October, lowest in 5 months

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 8:58 am EST

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a worker cleans and sanitizes a pump at the Speedway gas station in Concord, N.H. U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as energy prices moderated after big gains in the previous two months.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in five months and an indication that a price spike over the summer is beginning to fade as coronavirus cases begin to spread.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the flat reading in October followed a gain of 0.2% in September. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also showed no changed in October, another indication that inflation remains well-behaved.

Over the past 12 months, overall inflation is up a moderate 1.2% while core inflation is up 1.6%. Both readings are well below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Used car prices, which had been surging, retreated slightly in October, dropping 0.1% after a 6.7% jump n September which had been the largest one-month gain in 51 years.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

