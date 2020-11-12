Toronto police never interviewed Christine Jessop's killer, report says

Despite police being told Christine Jessop’s killer would have had access to her home — the man who police have now said murdered the girl in 1984 was reportedly never interviewed.

The Toronto Star has reported that 24 hours after the nine-year-old girl vanished from her home, police questioned family friend Heather Hoover, but did not interview her husband Calvin.

Calvin Hoover, who is now deceased, was named by Toronto police as the culprit in the girl’s death in a news conference last month.

But in a police document obtained by the Toronto Star, it does not appear he was ever interviewed, despite Christine’s mother telling police Hoover was among several friends who would be allowed to enter her home without someone being in the house.