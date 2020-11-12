Loading articles...

Mayor John Tory urging residents to follow guidelines as COVID cases surge across province

Toronto Mayor John Tory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Mayor John Tory is urging Torontonians to stay home, except for essential reasons, as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge in the city and across the province.

Tory joined Breakfast Television Thursday morning and said the City’s messaging has been consistent throughout this pandemic.

“If they stayed home, except for going to get food, except for exercise, and except going to work or school, I absolutely am confident these numbers would change right away. The trend lines are very very disconcerting and I think you’re going to hear, you know, worse today in regards of that trendline,” Tory said, while the province is set to release its COVID-19 projections for the holiday season.

RELATED: Toronto orders strict COVID-19 safety measures, prohibits indoor dining amid surge in positivity rate

Tory also cautions if the numbers don’t improve, even stricter lockdown measures could be implemented, adding if residents get back to acting how they did in the spring — there is a greater hope of saving Christmas.

“Please stay home, please don’t socialize, please wash your hands, please wear a mask, please keep your distance from other people, please avoid crowded scenes, I mean these are things we’ve been saying consistently and the best advice we have is that that will do a lot,” he said.

WATCH: Toronto Mayor John Tory on Breakfast Television discussing the city moving into a modified red zone

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
COLLISION - #EB401 approaching Mississauga Rd. blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Oh so close to a record high for #Toronto YYZ yesterday. Cooler air today and heads up for Sunday... strong wind an…
Latest Weather
Read more