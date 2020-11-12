Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Tory urges Torontonians to stay home as COVID-19 cases rise, red zone restrictions loom
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 12, 2020 4:57 pm EST
Toronto Mayor John Tory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Toronto’s mayor and its chief medical officer of health renewed their call for people in the city to stay home as much as possible.
John Tory says that the only way the City’s surging COVID-19 numbers will get under control is if people stay home aside from one weekly trip to the grocery store.
“Please don’t socialize with people you don’t live with. Please don’t have people over. Please stay home, except if you have to go to work, to school, or to pick up essentials,” Tory pleaded.
RELATED: Ontario releases COVID-19 modelling that shows province could exceed 6,000 cases by mid-December
Toronto’s top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, echoed Tory’s sentiment, telling Torontonians “don’t become a case.”
Tory says that if people have to leave their home for work they should commute directly to and from their place of employment and not make any social calls.
The strong message came as
on Saturday. Under those level of restrictions, indoor dining will be closed in the city. Toronto is set to move to Ontario’s red zone of tiered restrictions
Meeting spaces, movie theatres, and casinos in Toronto will also be ordered to remain closed.
