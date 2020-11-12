Loading articles...

Tory urges Torontonians to stay home as COVID-19 cases rise, red zone restrictions loom

Toronto Mayor John Tory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto’s mayor and its chief medical officer of health renewed their call for people in the city to stay home as much as possible.

John Tory says that the only way the City’s surging COVID-19 numbers will get under control is if people stay home aside from one weekly trip to the grocery store.

“Please don’t socialize with people you don’t live with. Please don’t have people over. Please stay home, except if you have to go to work, to school, or to pick up essentials,” Tory pleaded.

Toronto’s top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, echoed Tory’s sentiment, telling Torontonians “don’t become a case.”

Tory says that if people have to leave their home for work they should commute directly to and from their place of employment and not make any social calls.

The strong message came as Toronto is set to move to Ontario’s red zone of tiered restrictions on Saturday. Under those level of restrictions, indoor dining will be closed in the city.

Meeting spaces, movie theatres, and casinos in Toronto will also be ordered to remain closed.

