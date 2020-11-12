Tory urges Torontonians to stay home as COVID-19 cases rise, red zone restrictions loom

Toronto’s mayor and its chief medical officer of health renewed their call for people in the city to stay home as much as possible.

John Tory says that the only way the City’s surging COVID-19 numbers will get under control is if people stay home aside from one weekly trip to the grocery store.

“Please don’t socialize with people you don’t live with. Please don’t have people over. Please stay home, except if you have to go to work, to school, or to pick up essentials,” Tory pleaded.

Toronto’s top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, echoed Tory’s sentiment, telling Torontonians “don’t become a case.”

Today's summary of #COVID19 cases in Toronto: as of 2 p.m. on November 11, there have been 33,322 cases (500 new since November 10), 164 people are hospitalized (39 new), 1,432 deaths (7 new) & 27,773 people have recovered (321 new). More info: https://t.co/cGsFod5jZF pic.twitter.com/D1DaunDS5e — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) November 12, 2020

Tory says that if people have to leave their home for work they should commute directly to and from their place of employment and not make any social calls.

The strong message came as Toronto is set to move to Ontario’s red zone of tiered restrictions on Saturday. Under those level of restrictions, indoor dining will be closed in the city.

Meeting spaces, movie theatres, and casinos in Toronto will also be ordered to remain closed.