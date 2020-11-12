Loading articles...

Canadian R&B star 'The Weeknd' to headline Super Bowl LV halftime show

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 12:15 pm EST

The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of "Uncut Gems" at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11, 2019. Canadian R&B singer the Weeknd is going big for his latest tour to promote the upcoming album "After Hours." The Toronto singer revealed plans to embark on The After Hours Tour, a 57-date run through North America, the United Kingdom and Europe that begins in Vancouver on June 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision, Richard Shotwell

He doesn’t call himself ‘Starboy’ for nothing.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Canadian icon the Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa Bay, Fla on Feb. 7.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” Abel Tesfaye, known as the Weeknd, said in a statement.

“I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

The Weeknd released ‘After Hours,’ – his most successful album to date – in March of this year.

This marks the second collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation, which brought Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the halftime stage last season.

The Weeknd, a Toronto, Ont. native, is the first Canadian-born artist to perform at the Super Bowl since Dan Aykroyd in 1996, when Aykroyd joined the stage with ‘The Blues Brothers’.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 410 ramp to 401. #SB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
Oh so close to a record high for #Toronto YYZ yesterday. Cooler air today and heads up for Sunday... strong wind an…
Latest Weather
Read more