Canadian R&B star 'The Weeknd' to headline Super Bowl LV halftime show

He doesn’t call himself ‘Starboy’ for nothing.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Canadian icon the Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa Bay, Fla on Feb. 7.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” Abel Tesfaye, known as the Weeknd, said in a statement.

“I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

The Weeknd released ‘After Hours,’ – his most successful album to date – in March of this year.

This marks the second collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation, which brought Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the halftime stage last season.

The Weeknd, a Toronto, Ont. native, is the first Canadian-born artist to perform at the Super Bowl since Dan Aykroyd in 1996, when Aykroyd joined the stage with ‘The Blues Brothers’.