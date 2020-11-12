Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stolen Bigfoot statue found along road in Santa Cruz County
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2020 3:09 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST
In this photo provided by the Scotts Valley Police Department is a figure of Bigfoot that officers found on a roadway in the mountains north of Santa Cruz in Scotts Valley, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The Scotts Valley Police Department says it was a little banged up but will be returned to its rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday. (Scotts Valley Police Department via AP)
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police officers in the mountains north of Santa Cruz responded to a suspicious figure in a roadway early Thursday and found Bigfoot.
“He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum,” the Scotts Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall (1.2 metres) wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday.
The museum dedicated to the mythical forest creature is outside Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. It is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.