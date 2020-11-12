Loading articles...

Stolen Bigfoot statue found along road in Santa Cruz County

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST

In this photo provided by the Scotts Valley Police Department is a figure of Bigfoot that officers found on a roadway in the mountains north of Santa Cruz in Scotts Valley, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The Scotts Valley Police Department says it was a little banged up but will be returned to its rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday. (Scotts Valley Police Department via AP)

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police officers in the mountains north of Santa Cruz responded to a suspicious figure in a roadway early Thursday and found Bigfoot.

“He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum,” the Scotts Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall (1.2 metres) wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday.

The museum dedicated to the mythical forest creature is outside Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. It is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Associated Press


