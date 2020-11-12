Loading articles...

Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague; no injuries

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 2:58 am EST

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Several shots were fired early Thursday at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in The Hague, Dutch police said. Nobody was injured and police were investigating.

Spokesman Steven van Santen said police were alerted around 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) to shots being fired at the building on a stately avenue in the Dutch city.

Officers found several bullet casings outside the building and local media showed images of bullet holes in windows.

The motive for the shooting was unclear. Police appealed for witnesses.

Calls to the embassy went unanswered early Thursday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:10 PM
Police Activity: #NB404 at Aurora Road. Possible right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
Good Thursday morning! It’s a lot cooler today. You definitely need some extra layers but so nice to have the sunsh…
Latest Weather
Read more