RCMP charges former executive in Toronto with bribing a foreign official

OTTAWA — The RCMP has charged a former business executive with bribing a public official from Botswana.

The Mounties allege Damodar Arapakota, a former executive of Toronto-based IMEX Systems Inc., provided financial benefit for a Botswanan public official and his family.

He is charged under the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act.

The RCMP says it began an investigation in October 2018 after the new management of the company where Arapakota used to work reported allegations of illegal acts to the RCMP.

Arapakota is slated to appear in Ontario Superior Court in Toronto on Dec. 15.

The Mounties say Canadian companies may face requests for bribes in many international business transactions, including trade and investment.

Arapakota’s case is an example of how raising awareness and providing information to businesses and government officials can help prevent and detect international corruption, the force said.

“IMEX Systems Inc.’s self-report to the RCMP demonstrated their leadership and professionalism towards foreign bribery,” said Insp. Denis Beaudoin, officer in charge of the RCMP international anticorruption investigative team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press