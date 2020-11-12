Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Power Corp. third-quarter profits attributable to shareholders surge to $505 million
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 12, 2020 1:32 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 1:44 pm EST
MONTREAL — Power Corp. says its net profit attributable to shareholders surged more than 40 per cent in the third quarter to $505 million from $359 million a year earlier.
The Montreal-based holding company says it earned 75 cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 84 cents per share a year earlier, before its February organization that eliminated its dual holding structure.
Total company profits including non-controlling interests fell to $898 million from $971 million.
Adjusted profits increased to $438 million or 65 cents per share, from $308 million or 72 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Revenues decreased 4.8 per cent to $14.68 billion from $15.42 billion in the prior year’s quarter.
Power holds full control of Power Financial and with that majority stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Wealthsimple Financial Corp., as well as a minority stake in Pargesa Holding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.