Ontario Hospitals Association 'extremely concerned' with new COVID-19 projections

The Ontario Hospitals Association (OHA) say they are “extremely concerned” with the province’s new COVID-19 modelling data.

They are urging the provincial government to reconsider the current framework of COVID-19 restrictions and act more aggressively to help curb the spread of the virus.

The new data released on Thursday projects Ontario could be seeing upwards of 6,000 new daily cases by mid-December if there are no significant changes to the growth rate.

The organization is calling on the Ford government to lead the way by providing guidance and support to health units across the province.

“Bold and decisive leadership is needed immediately from the Government of Ontario to support local public health units and Ontario’s hospitals in the difficult time that lies ahead.”

The OHA is extremely concerned about the #COVID19 modelling data released today. Bold and decisive leadership is needed immediately from the Government of Ontario to support local public health units and hospitals in the difficult time that lies ahead. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/T100dx2BKM — Ont. Hospital Assoc. (@OntHospitalAssn) November 12, 2020

The OHA says that even in the best-case projections Ontario hospitals could be overwhelmed. New restrictions would need to be put into place to ensure that growth rates significantly decrease.

The association is also urging public health units througout Ontario to follow the steps that Peel Region and Toronto and implement strict restrictions to keep their residents safe. They site the new data as an example of why it is important move aggressively and get in front of the virus to limit the spread.

The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) has also spoken out against the Ford government’s colour-coded COVID-19 framework, saying it isn’t enough to help control the spread of the virus.