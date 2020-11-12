Loading articles...

Ontario Hospitals Association 'extremely concerned' with new COVID-19 projections

Sunnybrook Hospital is shown in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

The Ontario Hospitals Association (OHA) say they are “extremely concerned” with the province’s new COVID-19 modelling data.

They are urging the provincial government to reconsider the current framework of COVID-19 restrictions and act more aggressively to help curb the spread of the virus.

The new data released on Thursday projects Ontario could be seeing upwards of 6,000 new daily cases by mid-December if there are no significant changes to the growth rate.

The organization is calling on the Ford government to lead the way by providing guidance and support to health units across the province.

RELATED: Ford refutes claims he ignored medical advice with COVID-19 framework: ‘That’s totally inaccurate’

“Bold and decisive leadership is needed immediately from the Government of Ontario to support local public health units and Ontario’s hospitals in the difficult time that lies ahead.”

The OHA says that even in the best-case projections Ontario hospitals could be overwhelmed. New restrictions would need to be put into place to ensure that growth rates significantly decrease.

The association is also urging public health units througout Ontario to follow the steps that Peel Region and Toronto and implement strict restrictions to keep their residents safe. They site the new data as an example of why it is important move aggressively and get in front of the virus to limit the spread.

The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) has also spoken out against the Ford government’s colour-coded COVID-19 framework, saying it isn’t enough to help control the spread of the virus.

 

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:54 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Keele collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:32 PM
Pull out those winter boots and that snow brush. We are watching for flurries early next week as we tap back into…
Latest Weather
Read more