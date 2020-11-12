Ontario broke another COVID-19 case record for third straight day

Ontario is reporting 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 18 deaths.

This comes after the province broke daily case records for two consecutive days, with 1,426 cases on Wednesday and 1,388 on Tuesday.

Thursday’s case count is a 10.4 per cent increase compared to the day before, and the number of deaths is also an increase of 20 per cent.

Thursday afternoon the province is also expected to release its projections for the holiday season.

39,559 tests have been completed, with a 4.3 per cent positivity rate. That means 4.3 per cent of the people who have been tested have tested positive for the virus.

There are 917 more resolved cases in the province, a 3.5 per cent increase from Wednesday.

Toronto is back to leading in the largest number of cases with 472 on Thursday, an increase from 384 the day before.

Also seeing a jump in case numbers compared to the day before is Ottawa with 91 reported, up from 28 on Wednesday, Halton is seeing an increase from 30 cases to 54 on Thursday, and Waterloo seeing an additional 18 cases with a new total of 58 cases.

Peel Region is seeing 20 less cases compared to Wednesday with 448 cases on Thursday, York Region is seeing a drop with 155 cases, down from 180, Hamilton seeing a drop from 62 cases to 30, and Niagara down from 42 cases to 27 new cases.

The province’s schools are seeing a drop in new cases with 103 cases reported Thursday, down from 198 the day before.

51 cases are linked to students, 14 to staff, and 38 are unidentified.

You can find which schools are reporting cases on the province’s website, when it is updated daily at 10:30 a.m.

There are 89,784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province reported to date.