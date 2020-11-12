Loading articles...

1 injured, 1 in custody after stabbing near Morningside and Kingston Road

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 1:26 pm EST

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in the Morningside and Kingston Road area, Nov. 12, 2020. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

A man is in hospital after a daylight stabbing in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around noon after receiving reports a stabbing had taken place in a nearby plaza.

Police said the victim had been stabbed in the stomach and is in serious condition.

Another man was taken into custody a short time later.

There has been no word on charges or a possible motive for the stabbing.

