Loading articles...

Alek Minassian's murder trial for carrying out Toronto van attack resumes

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 5:59 am EST

Alec Minassian (left) and Justice Anne Molloy (right) are seen on a screen at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre where Minassian's trial, being conducted over Zoom, is underway on Nov. 10, 2020. (Sketch by Pam Davies)
Summary

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder

He has pleaded not guilty and has raised a defence of being not criminally responsible for his actions

He has admitted in court he planned and carried out the attack

Warning: Details of the trial are graphic in nature, discretion is advised

The trial for the man who killed 10 people and hurt 16 others in a van attack in Toronto resumes Thursday.

Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty and has raised a defence of being not criminally responsible for his actions.

He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack will be the sole issue at trial.

RELATED:  ‘I am entering a plea of not criminally responsible,’ Alek Minassian tells court

The defence has not yet stated what mental disorder Minassian will argue he suffered from.

Minassian has admitted in court he planned and carried out the attack.

RELATED: ‘This is the day of retribution’: Accused van killer’s chilling police interview released

He told a detective the attack was retribution against society because he was a lonely virgin who believed women wouldn’t have sex with him.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:10 PM
Police Activity: #NB404 at Aurora Road. Possible right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s a lot cooler today. You definitely need some extra layers but so nice to have the sunsh…
Latest Weather
Read more