Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alek Minassian's murder trial for carrying out Toronto van attack resumes
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 12, 2020 4:00 am EST
Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 5:59 am EST
Alec Minassian (left) and
Justice Anne Molloy (right) are seen on a screen at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre where Minassian's trial, being conducted over Zoom, is underway on Nov. 10, 2020.
(Sketch by Pam Davies)
Summary
Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder
He has pleaded not guilty and has raised a defence of being not criminally responsible for his actions
He has admitted in court he planned and carried out the attack
Warning: Details of the trial are graphic in nature, discretion is advised
The trial for the man who killed 10 people and hurt 16 others in a van attack in Toronto resumes Thursday.
Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty and has raised a defence of being not criminally responsible for his actions.
He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack will be the sole issue at trial.