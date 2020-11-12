Loading articles...

Manchester United: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $39.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $143.4 million in the period.

Manchester United shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.30, a drop of 7% in the last 12 months.

