Man shot multiple times at Thornhill plaza

A man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Thornhill.

York Regional Police say they were called to Yorkville North plaza on Steeles Avenue West near Yonge Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

They discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police have yet to release any suspect descriptions or any other details of what may have led up to the incident.