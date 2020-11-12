Loading articles...

Loncor Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 7:14 pm EST

TORONTO (AP) _ Loncor Resources Inc. (LONCF) on Thursday reported a loss of $617,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 58 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 35 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LONCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LONCF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:54 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Keele collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:32 PM
Pull out those winter boots and that snow brush. We are watching for flurries early next week as we tap back into…
Latest Weather
Read more