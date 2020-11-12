Loading articles...

John Waters gives 375 items to Baltimore Museum of Art

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 4:14 am EST

BALTIMORE — Filmmaker and Baltimore native John Waters has bequeathed approximately 375 prints, paintings and photographs to the Baltimore Museum of Art, which will in turn name two bathrooms for him, officials said Wednesday.

A news release from the museum said the gift follows Waters’ close collaboration with the museum, which includes its major retrospective, John Waters: Indecent Exposure, which opened at the BMA in fall 2018.

Museum officials said the works come from artists such as Andy Warhol, Diane Arbus, Roy Lichtenstein and Waters himself.

In recognition of Waters’ gift, the museum at his request is designating The John Waters Restrooms in the East Lobby and The John Waters Rotunda in the European art galleries.

In September, the museum received $5 million from Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff to establish a centre dedicated to the presentation, study, and preservation of its prints, drawings, and photographs collection.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:10 PM
Police Activity: #NB404 at Aurora Road. Possible right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s a lot cooler today. You definitely need some extra layers but so nice to have the sunsh…
Latest Weather
Read more