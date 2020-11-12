Ideal Power: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.28. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $147,800 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $148,000.

Ideal Power shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

