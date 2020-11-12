Campaign launched to find rescue animals across Canada forever home this holiday season

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society have kicked off what could be paws-ibly be the cutest holiday mission through a new campaign they launched on Thursday called iAdopt.

Participating SPCAs, humane societies, and rescue groups across Canada have teamed up in an effort to find as many animals in need the gift of a loving-forever home this holiday season.

The goal in the iAdopt campaign, sponsored by Petplan, is to find as many rescue animals a new home by December 31.

(Ontario SPCA and Humane Society)

(Ontario SPCA and Humane Society)

RELATED: Toronto Humane Society is calling for help after seeing more animals surrendered

Nearly 3,300 animals across the country found their families through the holiday campaign last year.

Animals adopted through the SPCA are spayed or neutered, updated on their vaccinations and microchipped.

If you’re wondering what else is in it for you — besides a furry bundle of love — there are also prizes to be won through the campaign. Anyone who adopts from a participating location will be entered for a chance to win an iAdopt grand prize.

(Ontario SPCA and Humane Society)

You can also enter Canada’s Cutest Adopted Pet Contest for a chance to win prizes each week if you’ve already adopted a fur baby.

“Every animal deserves to have a special person or family to love and care for them,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “iAdopt for the Holidays is all about making lifetime matches.”

(Ontario SPCA and Humane Society)

There is also a way to help an animal in need if you’re not in a position to adopt this holiday season by giving a gift online. You can go to pawsandgive.ca to see gifts that provide animals with critical care and a comfortable stay while they wait for a forever home.