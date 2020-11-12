COVID-19 projections have Ontario potentially topping 3,000 cases a day by mid-December

Ontario’s government released shocking COVID-19 projections on Thursday, highlighting a number of concerning trends as the province aims to curve the second wave of the virus.

Among the findings and projections, the government says at a three per cent growth rate of the virus, new daily COVID-19 cases could top 2,000 by early Dec. and exceed that later in the month. In comparison, if it reaches a five per cent growth rate, Ontario could see as many as 6,000 cases per day.

Ontario’s cases numbers are expected to exceed certain jurisdictions in Europe, with many areas in France and Italy currently under lockdowns.

Key Findings:

Key indicators of the Pandemic continue to worsen but the impact of the pandemic varies widely across regions

Other countries have struggled to control spread after allowing strong growth in case numbers in the early Fall

Long-Term Care Home resident mortality is increasing each week

Outbreaks continue to account for 10% of cases, recent research suggests indoor environments where health protection is difficult account for majority of cases

At a 5% rate of growth, our case numbers likely exceed several jurisdictions in Europe that are now in some form of lockdown

ICU occupancy will exceed the 150 bed threshold under any scenario within two weeks. It will exceed 400 beds under the worst scenarios within six weeks

Wastewater tracking suggests that the restrictions had some effect in reducing potential growth

Among the key findings, health officials project ICU occupancy across Ontario hospitals will exceed the 150 bred threshold within two weeks. Under worse scenarios, they expect it will exceed 400 beds within six weeks.

Per 100,000 residents, the data points to Peel Region recording the highest rate of COVID-19 infection at 130.5, showing a significant spike from mid-Oct. Toronto is behind Peel (88.5) followed by York Region (59.8) and Halton (56.1).

The previous projections, released late last month, showed the province recording 1,000 new daily cases by mid-Oct.

For the third consecutive day, Ontario reported 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths.

This comes after the province broke daily case records in two consecutive days, with 1,426 cases on Wednesday, and 1,388 on Tuesday.

More to come…