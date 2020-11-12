Dept. Homeland Security: 2020 U.S. election the 'most secure in history'

The United States Department of Homeland Security has released a statement calling the 2020 presidential election the most secure in history.

The joint statement comes from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees. It says there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and any claims of such are unfounded.

This goes directly against claims from the Donald Trump campaign who have made allegations of fraud in multiple states.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” reads the joint statement.”

The release says that states who had close results in the Nov. 3, election all have paper records of every vote and have the ability to go back and recount if it is deemed necessary.

They say there has been no evidence that any of the states election systems were compromised or that any votes have been changed, deleted or lost.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections.”

Trump has yet to concede to Democrat and president-elect Joe Biden and his campaign has filed numerous lawsuits since election day. Attempted lawsuits have been dismissed in Michigan and Georgia.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified.