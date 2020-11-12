Loading articles...

CRH Medical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ CRH Medical Corp. (CRHM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $338,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The gastrointestinal diseases treatment developer posted revenue of $30.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.32. A year ago, they were trading at $3.22.

