Brookfield Asset Management looks to grow reinsurance business with new entity

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

TORONTO — Brookfield Asset Management says it is looking to grow its reinsurance business with the creation of a new entity, BAM Reinsurance.

The company says it plans to pay a special dividend in the form of a fraction of a share of BAM Reinsurance for a given number of class A shares of Brookfield.

It says it will aim to replicate the structure used to create Brookfield Renewable Corp. and Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. BAM Reinsurance will be a paired share to Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield says BAM Reinsurance will allow the company to grow its reinsurance business in the most efficient fashion, and provide flexibility to Brookfield’s shareholders.

The announcement came as Brookfield, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported net income attributable to shareholders of US$172 million or 10 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of US$947 or 61 cents per share a year ago.

Funds from operations, a key measure for Brookfield, totalled US$1.04 billion or 65 cents per share for the quarter, up from US$826 million or 54 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BAM)

The Canadian Press

