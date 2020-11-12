Loading articles...

Biolase: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) _ Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $6.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 31 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 49 cents.

