Audioeye: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 4:44 pm EST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) _ Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

Audioeye shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.41, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEYE

The Associated Press

