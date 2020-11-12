Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Appeals court clears Harvard of racial bias in admissions
by Collin Binkley, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 12, 2020 9:54 am EST
Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 9:58 am EST
BOSTON — A federal appeals in court upheld a district court decision clearing Harvard University of intentional discrimination against Asian American applicants.
A two-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected claims from an anti-affirmative action group that accuses the Ivy League university of imposing a “racial penalty” on Asian Americans.
The decision delivers a blow to the group, Students for Fair Admissions, and moves the case a step closer to a possible review by the Supreme Court.
The group’s 2014 lawsuit alleges that Harvard’s admissions officers use a subjective “personal rating” to discriminate against Asian Americans who apply to the school. Harvard denies any discrimination.
Collin Binkley, The Associated Press
