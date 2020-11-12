Another west-end McDonald's shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A McDonald’s restaurant in the Stockyards has been closed for a deep cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The location is at 630 Keele Street near St. Clair Avenue and Weston Road.

The restaurant chain says that the infected employee worked their last shift on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who may have been in close contact with the employee is being asked to self-isolate.

This is the second Toronto location this week to temporarily close it’s doors because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

RELATED: West-end McDonald’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Mcdonald’s at 10 The Queensway, just west of Roncesvalles Avenue, was made aware of a positive test on Tuesday and immediately closed its doors.

The restaurant underwent a full cleaning and sanitization and reopened on Wednesday morning.