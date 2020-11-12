Loading articles...

Another west-end McDonald's shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A McDonald’s restaurant in the Stockyards has been closed for a deep cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The location is at 630 Keele Street near St. Clair Avenue and Weston Road.

The restaurant chain says that the infected employee worked their last shift on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who may have been in close contact with the employee is being asked to self-isolate.

This is the second Toronto location this week to temporarily close it’s doors because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

RELATED: West-end McDonald’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Mcdonald’s at 10 The Queensway, just west of Roncesvalles Avenue, was made aware of a positive test on Tuesday and immediately closed its doors.

The restaurant underwent a full cleaning and sanitization and reopened on Wednesday morning.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Keele collectors - left lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 57 minutes ago
Pull out those winter boots and that snow brush. We are watching for flurries early next week as we tap back into…
Latest Weather
Read more