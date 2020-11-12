Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alek Minassian's murder trial for carrying out Toronto van attack resumes
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 12, 2020 4:00 am EST
Last Updated Nov 12, 2020 at 4:14 am EST
Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky, clockwise from top left, Justice Anne Malloy, the court clerk, Crown attorney Joseph Callaghan, the scene of Yonge street attack and defendant Alek Minassian are shown during a murder trial conducted via Zoom videoconference, in this courtroom sketch on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. A man who killed 10 people and injured 16 more during a van attack in Toronto two years ago asked a judge to find him not criminally responsible for his actions as his trial got underway Tuesday, with court hearing that the case will revolve around Alek Minassian's state of mind. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
TORONTO — The trial for the man who killed 10 people and hurt 16 others in a van attack in Toronto resumes today.
Alek Minassian has pleaded not guilty and has raised a defence of being not criminally responsible for his actions.
He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack will be the sole issue at trial.
The defence has not yet stated what mental disorder Minassian will argue he suffered from.
Minassian has admitted in court he planned and carried out the attack.
He told a detective the attack was retribution against society because he was a lonely virgin who believed women wouldn’t have sex with him.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.