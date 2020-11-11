York Region Public Health link 17 COVID-19 cases to two Vaughan weddings

York Region Public Health says at least 17 COVID-19 cases have been linked to two weddings that were held in the Vaughan area.

Of the 17 current cases, York Public Health says 12 people are from York Region and the remaining five are from Toronto.

Health officials separated the positive COVID-19 cases from both events.

12 cases attended the pre-wedding event for Wedding A

16 cases attended the ceremony for Wedding B

9 cases attended both wedding ceremonies

York Region Public Health said two separate pre-wedding gatherings were held at different residences in Markham and Ajax, deeming it as high risk of exposure.

Both wedding ceremonies, held at different banquet halls in Vaughan, are considered low risk.

There was a post-wedding ceremony for Wedding A, which took place on Oct. 28, that officials are labelling as high risk of exposure.

Wedding B was held on Oct. 30.

“All individuals who attended the pre-wedding and/or post-wedding events for either Wedding A or Wedding B are considered to have a high-risk exposure to COVID-19,” health officials said.

“If you reside in York Region, you will be contacted by York Region Public Health.”

York Region Public Health said they have been in contact with the two wedding venues.

This isn’t the first Vaughan wedding connected to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In late Oct., health officials confirmed 44 cases linked to the large gathering, saying over 100 people attended the event and were at risk of exposure.