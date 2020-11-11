Loading articles...

UK to increase powers to block foreign investments

Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 5:28 am EST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend a weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON — The British government plans to increase its power to block or modify foreign investment in the U.K. on national security grounds under legislation to be introduced Wednesday.

The National Security and Investment Bill would require businesses to notify the government about deals in sensitive industries, including defence, transportation, communications and artificial intelligence. The government will then have 30 days to review the transactions and impose conditions on those deemed to pose a risk to national security.

The legislation, which applies to technology and intellectual property as well corporate takeovers, follows similar moves by the U.S. and Australia amid increasing concern about investment from potentially hostile countries such as China.

“The U.K. remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world and we want to keep it that way,” Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement. “But hostile actors should be in no doubt – there is no back door into the U.K.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Problems on the EB QEW east of Burloak have cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 AM
Good Wednesday morning! After yesterday’s record breaking heat a gradual cool down is now on the way for…
Latest Weather
Read more