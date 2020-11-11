Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
U.S. pharmaceutical company expected to release COVID-19 vaccine trial data this month
by Mike Eppel
Posted Nov 11, 2020 9:11 am EST
File photo of a disposable plastic medical syringe with attached hypodermic needle. GI PHOTO STOCK.
It’s not just Pfizer at the forefront of vaccine development to fight COVID-19.
Another U.S. pharmaceutical company is on the cusp of releasing its trial data.
Massachusetts-based Moderna is expected to have an early look at how effective its vaccine shot is sometime this month, and there’s optimism following
at stopping the virus. Pfizer’s claim to have a 90 per cent effectiveness rate
RELATED: Trudeau hopeful Canada will receive COVID-19 vaccines by early 2021
Moderna’s clinical trial involves 40,000 participants split between those vaccinated and those getting a placebo.
Many of the companies are sharing data on development.
Bloomberg reports there are at least 11 late-stage studies currently underway, including large-scale trials from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
Pfizer’s shot is expected to have a required two months of safety data next week, which — if all turns out well — could get some high-risk individuals vaccinated by December.
Not to be outdone by the American companies, on Wednesday Russia said its vaccine is 92 per cent effective with a trial of 18,000 participants.
Or
