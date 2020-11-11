U.S. pharmaceutical company expected to release COVID-19 vaccine trial data this month

It’s not just Pfizer at the forefront of vaccine development to fight COVID-19.

Another U.S. pharmaceutical company is on the cusp of releasing its trial data.

Massachusetts-based Moderna is expected to have an early look at how effective its vaccine shot is sometime this month, and there’s optimism following Pfizer’s claim to have a 90 per cent effectiveness rate at stopping the virus.

Moderna’s clinical trial involves 40,000 participants split between those vaccinated and those getting a placebo.

Many of the companies are sharing data on development.

Bloomberg reports there are at least 11 late-stage studies currently underway, including large-scale trials from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Pfizer’s shot is expected to have a required two months of safety data next week, which — if all turns out well — could get some high-risk individuals vaccinated by December.

Not to be outdone by the American companies, on Wednesday Russia said its vaccine is 92 per cent effective with a trial of 18,000 participants.