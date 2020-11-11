U.S. Center for Disease Control updated its guidance about face mask protection from COVID-19

As cases surge across Canada and around the world, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance about face masks.

The CDC said a face mask is an added layer of protection for the person wearing it against COVID-19 — filtering out those infectious droplets — in some cases by 50 per cent.

“It’s a two-way street. You protect others, their mask protects you, and your mask also protects you,” America’s top doctor Anthony Fauci said about the new information.

This development is different from what we have been told previously, that wearing a mask protects others if you happen to be contagious.

RELATED: Masks now mandatory in Toronto’s indoor public spaces

Recently Canada’s top doctor suggested heftier masks.

“We are recommending that you consider a three-layer non-medical mask which includes a middle filter layer,” Dr. Theresa Tam said.

So far, the new U.S. mask guidelines about effectiveness haven’t been adopted north of the border, however, wearing masks is more widely accepted here.