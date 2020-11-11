Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
TCDSB meeting one year after homophobic comments by a trustee
by News Staff
Posted Nov 11, 2020 9:23 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 9:30 pm EST
Toronto Catholic School Board Trustee Michael Del Grande. CITYNEWS CITYNEWS
Pressure is mounting on the Toronto Catholic District School Board to release a report on homophobic statements made by a trustee a year ago.
Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne is among those calling on the TCDSB to release the report on the comments made by Michael Del Grande last November.
The issue will be on the table at a special board meeting Wednesday evening where trustee code of conduct is on the agenda.
The TCDSB trustee’s comments that compared LGBTQ issues to bestiality and pedophilia were made at a board meeting one year ago.
The board investigated and the board of trustees concluded that he did not breach the code of conduct.
Del Grande’s lawyer Charles I.M. Lugosi has prepared a legal opinion for the meeting claiming the board has no right for a second vote on his clients comments.
“To proceed would be unlawful and amount at a minimum to an abuse of process that will harm the credibility of the Board. The legal issues that apply go far beyond the interests of the adversaries involved, and undermine the integrity of the Board itself.”
MPP and former premier Wynne is expected to be on hand to add her voice to the cause.
More details to come.
