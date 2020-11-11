S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also post early gains

TORONTO — The industrial, telecom and utility sectors helped lead the way higher as Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also rallied.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.62 points at 16,717.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.49 points at 29,475.41. The S&P 500 index was up 18.52 points at 3,564.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 120.77 points at 11,674.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.57 cents US compared with 76.82 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.28 at US$42.64 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$16.00 at US$1,860.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down almost four cents at US$3.12 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press