Loading articles...

Review: Lambchop continues to revel in alt-lounge country

Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 3:58 pm EST

This cover image released by Merge Records shows "Trip" a release by Lambchop. (Merge via AP)

Lambchop, “Trip” (Merge)

Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner invited his ever-morphing ensemble to record some covers in Nashville and the resulting album, “Trip,” surely defined the frontman’s creed and genre-blending approach to music.

Trying their hand at Wilco’s “Reservations” returns stellar results. It’s dark and brooding, full of pregnant pause piano and interlaced with soft accoutrements of percussion to deliver a gem well worth the 13 minutes it takes to hear it all.

The band’s take on Mirrors’ “Shirley” is no less impressive. Beginning with the appropriate proto-punk pace, Lambchop’s version nicely gives way to a dramatic down-shifted finish for the song about love just out of reach.

There’s a good reason why Wagner and his iterations of Lambchop have stood the test of years, while remaining below the radar for some. Wagner’s artistic visions aren’t for everyone, but they’re well constructed enough to demand respect. Lambchop, again, gives it all.

______

Ron Harris is at https://www.twitter.com/Journorati

Ron Harris, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
WB 401 west of the Allen express - two left lanes blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:01 AM
Here’s your #WakeUpWeather for #RemembranceDay Warm, windy start but cooler air on the way! It’s a slow process and…
Latest Weather
Read more