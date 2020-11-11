Man arrested after allegedly trying to spike woman's drink at Mississauga restaurant

Peel police have made an arrest after a man allegedly tried to spike a woman’s drink when she got up to use the restroom.

On Oct. 22, officers say the victim and the man were having dinner at a restaurant in the area of City Centre Drive and Square One Drive in Mississauga.

After the woman left to use the restroom, the man was seen pouring a substance into the female’s drink.

She was alerted by the waitress who witnessed the event and the suspect then fled in a Porsche with a personalized licence plate.

Police arrested 51-year-old Tariq Nawaz of Mississauga and charged him with administering a noxious substance and breach of recognizance.

Nawaz was released from custody on a promise to appear and has a court date scheduled for Jan. 8.

Police believe there could be more victims who have had contact with Nawaz and are urging anyone with information to come forward.