OPP warning about youth lying on road for possible social media trend

Provincial police are warning about a dangerous prank involving lying in the road that may have become a social media trend among Ontario youth.

The force says a witness in Huron County reported at least 15 youth lying on the road under blankets last Saturday night.

They would get up and run away as vehicles approached.

Officers warned some of the teens about the dangerous activity but the O-P-P says similar incidents have been reported across the province.

Police say parents may want to remind children that social media trends aren’t worth dying over.