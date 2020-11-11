Loading articles...

OPP warning about youth lying on road for possible social media trend

Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 7:21 am EST

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Provincial police are warning about a dangerous prank involving lying in the road that may have become a social media trend among Ontario youth.

The force says a witness in Huron County reported at least 15 youth lying on the road under blankets last Saturday night.

RELATED: UK psychiatric group cites social media dangers to the young

They would get up and run away as vehicles approached.

Officers warned some of the teens about the dangerous activity but the O-P-P says similar incidents have been reported across the province.

Police say parents may want to remind children that social media trends aren’t worth dying over.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB/SB 404 south of the 407. #NB404 #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 AM
Good Wednesday morning! After yesterday’s record breaking heat a gradual cool down is now on the way for…
Latest Weather
Read more