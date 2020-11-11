Loading articles...

Ontario sets another new COVID-19 case record as hospitalizations jump in Quebec

Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 12:58 pm EST

COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to rise in Canada’s two most populous provinces as Ontario set another new high for daily infections.

Both Quebec and Ontario reported about 1,400 new cases, including a new record of 1,426 in Ontario.

Ontario’s numbers include at least three cases in London, Ont., and five at the University of Windsor that health authorities are linking to large Halloween parties.

Quebec, meanwhile, reported a 39-person spike in hospitalizations, due to what Health Minister Christian Dube said was a rise in infections in several regions of the province.

Most of the premiers have opted not to hold COVID-19 briefings today, as scaled down Remembrance Day ceremonies are held across the country. 

The Royal Canadian Legion has explicitly asked Canadians not to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in person this year out of concern over spread of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov 11, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the 400 collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:01 AM
Here’s your #WakeUpWeather for #RemembranceDay Warm, windy start but cooler air on the way! It’s a slow process and…
Latest Weather
Read more