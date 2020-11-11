Ontario sets another new COVID-19 case record as hospitalizations jump in Quebec

COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to rise in Canada’s two most populous provinces as Ontario set another new high for daily infections.

Both Quebec and Ontario reported about 1,400 new cases, including a new record of 1,426 in Ontario.

Ontario’s numbers include at least three cases in London, Ont., and five at the University of Windsor that health authorities are linking to large Halloween parties.

Quebec, meanwhile, reported a 39-person spike in hospitalizations, due to what Health Minister Christian Dube said was a rise in infections in several regions of the province.

Most of the premiers have opted not to hold COVID-19 briefings today, as scaled down Remembrance Day ceremonies are held across the country.

The Royal Canadian Legion has explicitly asked Canadians not to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in person this year out of concern over spread of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov 11, 2020

The Canadian Press