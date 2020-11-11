3 Fanshawe College students test positive for COVID-19, cases linked to Halloween party

Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie says the party probably had students from different colleges and universities

Public health officials say at least three COVID-19 cases in London, Ont., have been linked to a large Halloween party.

Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health at the Middlesex-London’s health unit, says the three people who tested positive for the virus are Fanshawe College students.

Mackie says the party probably had students from different colleges and universities.

Neither the public health unit nor the London police said whether this was the same party that resulted in charges against two men in their early 20s accused of breaking provincial rules limiting the size of gatherings.

Police announced the charges Tuesday, saying they arrived at the house in the early hours of Oct. 31 and found more than 100 people at the party.

In an email, Western University says they have no indication that the individuals charged are Western students.