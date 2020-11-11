As oil and gas declines, where do the workers go?

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is part three of a five-part series in collaboration with The Narwhal. Alberta’s oil and gas workers can be underrepresented — or even maligned — in conversations about an energy transition in Canada. The Narwhal met with former oil and gas workers to learn more about their lives and personal reasons for transitioning to solar, and look at the process as a whole.

GUEST: Sharon J. Riley, Alberta investigative journalist

