Loading articles...

As oil and gas declines, where do the workers go?

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is part three of a five-part series in collaboration with The Narwhal. Alberta’s oil and gas workers can be underrepresented — or even maligned — in conversations about an energy transition in Canada. The Narwhal met with former oil and gas workers to learn more about their lives and personal reasons for transitioning to solar, and look at the process as a whole.

GUEST: Sharon J. Riley, Alberta investigative journalist

You can learn more at thenarwhal.ca.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Problems on the EB QEW east of Burloak have cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:12 AM
Good Wednesday morning! After yesterday’s record breaking heat a gradual cool down is now on the way for…
Latest Weather
Read more