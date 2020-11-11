Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nunavut health officials confirm one case of COVID-19 in Rankin Inlet
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 11, 2020 11:32 am EST
Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 11:44 am EST
IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut’s chief public health officer says the territory has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Rankin Inlet.
It brings the total number of infections in the territory to three.
In a news release, Michael Patterson says his department is working to identify anyone in the western Nunavut community of about 2,800 who might have been in contact with the person.
He’s also asking all residents to remain at home as much as possible, limit contact with others and strictly follow public health measures.
Anyone who had a layover in the community for longer than four hours since Nov. 5 must self-monitor for 14 days from the day he or she left Rankin Inlet.
The release says travel to Rankin Inlet is not advised at this time, indoor gatherings are banned and outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.
Only essential services, such as grocery stores, remain open but customers must wear a mask.
Patterson says the individual is in isolation and doing well.
The Canadian Press
