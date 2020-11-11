Mississauga extends outdoor patio program to late 2021

Get ready to freeze, Peel Region.

On Wednesday, Mississauga’s city council announced it has extended its temporary outdoor patio program until Dec. 31, 2021.

The city said as part of the extension, local businesses can also install temporary tents/covered areas and heating

devices as part of their patios, in accordance with provincial and City regulations, to continue to serve customers through the winter months.

“This is a vital step to help our restaurants get through the next year,” Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said. “We know what a devastating impact COVID-19 has had on all our restaurants and small businesses. By permitting businesses to continue to operate their temporary outdoor patios, and allowing temporary outdoor tents and heating devices, restaurants can continue to serve customers through all types of weather while also adhering to all COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” Crombie added.

In July, council voted to pass the temporary bylaw to permit outdoor patios at restaurants, convenience restaurants and take-out restaurants on private and public property until Dec. 31, 2020.

“We have a dedicated team who are working directly with restaurant owners to help them understand the steps they need to take if they want to install a temporary outdoor patio, extend their existing permit or put in a temporary tent, covering or heating device,” Andrew Whittemore, Commissioner, Planning and Building said.

“This is an important initiative, and our team is working hard to ensure all applications are reviewed and processed in a timely manner.”