Loading articles...

Mississauga extends outdoor patio program to late 2021

A people sits on an outdoor patio in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, October 9, 2020 as the covid-19 pandemic continues across Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Get ready to freeze, Peel Region.

On Wednesday, Mississauga’s city council announced it has extended its temporary outdoor patio program until Dec. 31, 2021.

The city said as part of the extension, local businesses can also install temporary tents/covered areas and heating
devices as part of their patios, in accordance with provincial and City regulations, to continue to serve customers through the winter months.

“This is a vital step to help our restaurants get through the next year,” Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said.

“We know what a devastating impact COVID-19 has had on all our restaurants and small businesses. By permitting businesses to continue to operate their temporary outdoor patios, and allowing temporary outdoor tents and heating devices, restaurants can continue to serve customers through all types of weather while also adhering to all COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” Crombie added.

RELATED: Toronto city council votes to extend outdoor dining program through winter

In July, council voted to pass the temporary bylaw to permit outdoor patios at restaurants, convenience restaurants and take-out restaurants on private and public property until Dec. 31, 2020.

“We have a dedicated team who are working directly with restaurant owners to help them understand the steps they need to take if they want to install a temporary outdoor patio, extend their existing permit or put in a temporary tent, covering or heating device,” Andrew Whittemore, Commissioner, Planning and Building said.

“This is an important initiative, and our team is working hard to ensure all applications are reviewed and processed in a timely manner.”

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 400 app. Finch. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Temperatures have returned closer to seasonal behind today's cold front. Layer up in the morning
Latest Weather
Read more