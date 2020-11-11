Loading articles...

West-end McDonald's temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 12:04 am EST

The McDonald's located at 10 The Queensway. CITYNEWS/Dave Misener

A McDonald’s restaurant in the city’s west end has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19.

The restaurant at 10 The Queensway, just west of Roncesvalles Avenue, was made aware of the positive test Tuesday and immediately closed its doors.

McDonald’s says the employee last worked an overnight shift on Sunday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All other employees who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine.

The restaurant will now undergo a full cleaning and sanitization and is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a sign posted on their front door.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:40 PM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:19 PM
Retweeted @YYZ_Weather: With a ~2pm temp of 24.2°C, today is #Toronto-Pearson's hottest November day in almost 60 years, since Nov 3rd, 1961. #TOW…
Latest Weather
Read more