West-end McDonald's temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A McDonald’s restaurant in the city’s west end has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19.

The restaurant at 10 The Queensway, just west of Roncesvalles Avenue, was made aware of the positive test Tuesday and immediately closed its doors.

McDonald’s says the employee last worked an overnight shift on Sunday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All other employees who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine.

The restaurant will now undergo a full cleaning and sanitization and is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a sign posted on their front door.