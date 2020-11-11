Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Extra income support for hard-hit workers may not stick around post-pandemic, PM says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 11, 2020 2:36 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 2:44 pm EST
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the more generous benefits being provided to out-of-work Canadians during the pandemic shouldn’t be seen as permanent changes to the social safety net.
Millions of people have received emergency benefits since March, when the first wave of COVID-19 struck Canada and led to widespread lockdowns and historic job losses.
A new round of $500-a-week benefits for the unemployed has since been put in place and extended to next summer.
Trudeau suggests the government is watching to see how things play out before deciding on its next move.
Speaking at a digital event hosted by the Financial Times, Trudeau says just because aid programs are helping during the pandemic doesn’t mean they’ll be useful once the crisis passes.
He also says the extra benefits likely won’t stick around once the crisis finally passes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.
The Canadian Press
