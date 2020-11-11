Loading articles...

Elderly man struck and killed by vehicle in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

An elderly man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say the incident occurred in the area of Queen Street East and James Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle in question remained at the scene.

