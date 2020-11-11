Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Clashes at Poland's Independence Day far-right march
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2020 9:53 am EST
Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 9:58 am EST
WARSAW, Poland — Far-right supporters in Poland clashed with police Wednesday during an annual Independence Day march in Warsaw that went ahead despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic.
Many participants turned up in cars and on motorbikes to observe social distancing. But others marched on foot, and threw firecrackers at police in riot gear.
There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries, though ambulances were heard approaching the scene.
Warsaw authorities had discouraged the march, citing the ban on gatherings of over five people.
The march came at a time when thousands of Poles have been holding daily nationwide protests against the right-wing government that backed the tightening of an already strict abortion law last month.
Organized by far-right groups, Independence Day marches have often led to clashes with leftwing groups and the police.
The Nov. 11 national holiday marks Poland’s regaining of sovereignty after World War I. The country’s conservative government promotes the event.
Other Independence Day observances on Wednesday included President Andrzej Duda and other leaders attending a Catholic Mass in Warsaw and a ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.