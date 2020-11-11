Brampton continues troubling trajectory as Peel Region reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases

One day after Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie admitted that Peel Region is in a dire situation with its COVID-19 positivity rate, on Wednesday, provincial health officials reported yet another concerning increase.

Among Ontario’s 1,426 newly reported COVID-19 cases, Peel Region made up 468 of them. Even more troubling is what is being felt in Brampton, with the jurisdiction reporting 261 new infections compared to 117 in Mississauga.

On Tuesday, Crombie confirmed that Peel has recorded an average of 340 new daily cases over the past week, with Mississauga seeing about 105 new cases a day. In comparison, Peel’s top doctor, Lawrence Loh, recently said that Brampton’s test positivity rate has reached about 10 per cent; the highest recorded in Peel.

To date, Brampton is responsible for just over 61 per cent of Peel’s case count, followed by Mississauga and Caledon. Unlike its neighbouring regions, Brampton’s younger demographic – specifically those aged 20 to 29 – continue to make up most of Peel’s new infections.

Brampton COVID-19 positivity rate by age group

Mississauga COVID-19 positivity rate by age group

On Sunday, Peel region rejected the province’s COVID-19 guidelines as too lenient. Loh said it’s critical that the COVID-19 hot spot bring things under control because the indicators are trending “in the wrong direction.”

A day later, health officials began to enforce their additional measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, after moving into the ‘Red’ stage of the Ford government’s new color-coded assessment system.

Peel Region and Toronto are the only COVID-19 hotspots in Ontario to find itself in the ‘Red Category‘.

Toronto’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, announced new, stricter safety restrictions on Tuesday that included prohibiting indoor dining and keeping indoor fitness and exercise classes closed.